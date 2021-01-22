NCB busts narco ‘packaging’ unit, seizes 49.3 kg ephedrine

Chennai :

The NCB sleuths tracked the ‘packaging unit’ acting on intelligence developed during an investigation into 4.35 kg Methaqualone seizure at a courier centre in Hyderabad. Following this, the NCB Chennai raided a house in Chengalpattu last Friday and arrested M Mydeen and K Meeran with 45 kg of ephedrine.





The two had been engaged in the practice of concealing drugs in specially made cavities in kitchen utensils like sandwich and pizza makers and exporting the same to foreign countries. Both are also involved in the seizure of 4.35kg Methaqualone by the NCB Hyderabad.





“We are still on the lookout for two other suspects including one handler,” an official from NCB disclosed on Thursday.





Controlled substances like Ephedrine and Pseudoephedrine are chemicals, which have genuine use in the manufacturing industry.





They are used as an intermediary for manufacturing detergents, perfumeries, dyes etc.





However, once diverted, they can also be used for making Amphetamine type stimulants.





Of late, it has been found that these controlled substances are also being illegally exported to African destinations, where the possibility of clandestine production of ATS cannot be ruled out, the NCB noted.