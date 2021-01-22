27-year-old deposits fake note, probe on

Chennai :

Police said the woman, identified as Vijayalakshmi (27) of Tiruvottiyur, who is into dal business, on Wednesday deposited Rs 3 lakh in the bank at its Edapalayam branch.





While the bank staff scrutinised the day’s collection, they found that there were fake notes to the tune of Rs 26,800. The depositor was identified and the samples of currency notes were handed over to Red Hills police.





While Red Hills police have summoned the woman who is in Madurai, when contacted, a senior official said the case will be handed over to the CCB for investigation.