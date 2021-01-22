Techie cheats woman of Rs 24 lakh, squanders it playing online rummy

Chennai :

If that is not worse, the accused Santhoshkumar of Kovilambakkam spent the entire money playing online rummy apart from losing his own money of about Rs 15 lakh.





Police said Santhosh, who works in a software firm, came out with an online advertisement in 2018 that he can arrange for loans and jobs. Believing the ad, Mary Latha of Poonamallee approached him and ended up sharing her bank account and debit card credentials to him.





“Santhosh transferred the money whenever he wanted to play rummy. He lost all his savings and the victim’s money. When the victim called, he spoke in a different voice claiming that he was Santhosh’s friend Karthik and told her that Santhosh died. He said he would return her sum from the life insurance money. He later spoke to her using a name Aravind,” said Inspector Amala Rathnam.





The woman who grew impatient and lodged a police complaint. The accused arrested.