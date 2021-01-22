Fee-hike protest: Raja Muthiah campuses closed

Chennai :

All undergraduate and postgraduate students of MBBS and BDS courses of the colleges were asked to vacate hostels by Thursday 4 pm.





Postgraduate students of the institution have been protesting against the exorbitant fees charged by the colleges for more than 40 days now. While the State medical colleges charged an annual fee of about Rs 13,800, Raja Muthiah colleges charge Rs 6.5 lakh after a revision in fees this year. Government doctors’ associations and medicos have been protesting against the fee hike and demanded the fee structure to be fixed on par with the government medical colleges.





In a circular on Thursday, Registrar R Gnanadevan said, in view of the adverse circumstances at Raja Muthiah Institute of Medical Sciences, colleges have been closed indefinitely.





However, the postings of CRRIs will continue and they were permitted to stay in the hostels.