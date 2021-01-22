Man bludgeons 2nd wife to death in front of her daughter

Accused, with his child, in custody of police

A 42-year-old man murdered his 35-year-old second wife by smashing her head with a heavy steel rod in front of her seven-year-old daughter from the previous marriage after an argument erupted between them on Thursday.





While the accused Madhan fled with their eight-month-old child, Avadi police secured him within hours and rescued the child.





Police said the deceased Saritha separated from her first husband two years ago and married Madhan, who is into the meat business.





Madhan, also a divorcee, has a daughter in his estranged wife. The couple stayed on Bajanai Koil Street at Melpakkam near Avadi along with Saritha’s seven-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.





Seven months ago, Saritha gave birth to a girl child, but the couple allegedly often quarrelled about their past. On Thursday, an argument erupted after Saritha picked the phone call from Madhan’s daughter. In the melee, Madhan allegedly hit Saritha’s head with an iron rod in front of her daughter and fled.





Avadi police sent Saritha’s body to Kilpauk MCH for post-mortem and secured Madhan within hours along with infant child. He has been booked under murder charges and will be remanded after investigation.









Meanwhile, a video of Saritha’s seven-year-old daughter speaking to mediapersons explaining the incident went viral.





In the video, she says she begged Madhan not to hit her mother, but he did not listen. “I cried for help, but neighbours did not come forward,” she says.