VIDEO: 7-year-old witnesses dad killing her mother and fleeing, narrates the shocking murder

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress





A 42-year-old man has been arrested for killing his wife in front of her seven-year-old daughter and fleeing with his baby, in Melpakkam on Thursday. The Avadi police, who arrested accused Madhan, said that he had smashed his wife Saritha's head following an argument.





Madhan, a divorcee, married Saritha, 35, who had a daughter from her previous marriage. The couple lived in Bajanai Koil street at Melpakkam near Avadi. Seven months ago, Saritha and Madhan became parents to a baby girl, but the couple allegedly often quarrelled. On Thursday, Madhan picked up a fight with his wife, following which he allegedly hit Saritha on the head with an iron rod in front of her daughter. As she collapsed, he fled with the baby.





The Avadi police rushed to the spot and sent Saritha’s body to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. A hunt was launched for Madhan and he was secured within hours along with the infant. He has been booked under murder charges and will be remanded after investigation.





Saritha's 7-year-old daughter who witnessed the murder, narrated the incident. In the video, the child was heard saying that she begged Madhan not to hit her mother, but he did not listen to her and hit Saritha repeatedly on the head with an iron rod. "I cried for help, but none of the neighbours came forward," the child said.