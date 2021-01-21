Two arrested with 1.5 ton gutkha worth Rs 10 lakh near Guduvancheri

Chennai :

In the early hours Thursday, the cops spotted 2 mini vans and some suspicious people next to it. They also noticed that two of them were shifting parcels from the mini vans.





When Police approached them, they tried to escape but the cops managed to nab the duo.





Later, it was found that the gutka packets were smuggled from Karnataka and hoarded in a house in Guduvancheri after the preliminary investigation. Nearly 1.5 ton of gutka was confiscated by the Police. During the inquiry, the accused were identified as (30) and Kir Hussain (57) of Vyasarpadi. Both were remanded in judicial custody.