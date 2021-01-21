Forced To Discontinue College To Get Married, Chennai Teen Dies After Consuming Poison

Chennai :

In yet another shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl named Monisha died by suicide after consuming poison as she was forced to discontinue education to get married.





She was married to Yuvaraj (29) of Sriperumbudur on 4th December last year. Monisha was a 2nd-year college dropout while Yuvraj works as a lift operator.





On Wednesday (20th December), it was alleged that Monisha threw up suddenly and fainted. She was rushed to a hospital immediately where the doctors found that Monisha had consumed poison.





Upon further enquiries, it was alleged that Monisha was forced to discontinue her studies to get married. Unfortunately, Monisha succumbed to the poison yesterday night, as declared by the doctors.





A case was registered in the Somangalam Police Station and an RDO inquiry is also ordered.