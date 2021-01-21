Tamil Nadu Minister Kamaraj Is Stable: Hospital Reports

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Food and Civil Supplies Minister R Kamaraj who was admitted to MGM Healthcare from Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Tuesday at 8 pm, is said to be improving and is currently under 'Prone Ventilator' support. The doctors have however ruled out the necessity of ECMO for R Kamaraj.





Earlier yesterday, in a health bulletin issued by Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director of Medical Services, MGM Healthcare said, "After being received in the hospital, a CT scan was done which revealed extensive COVID-19 lung changes." "Upon his arrival, the treatment protocols were optimised and his clinical condition is improving with all vital parameters being stable."





R Kamaraj had tested positive for coronavirus on 5th January and was treated at MIOT hospital in Ramapuram. He was later discharged and was reported to have visited his native for Pongal celebrations before having a set back in health. He was then admitted to the RGGGH after he experienced breathing difficulties.