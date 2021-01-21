Marina shops: Draw of lots held amid protest

Chennai :

The draw was held at Amma Arangam in Shenoy Nagar with heavy police security in the presence of a Madras High Court judge and civic body officials. Meanwhile, more than 300 existing vendors staged a protest on Kamarajar Road and blocked the road.





They raised slogans against the draw of lots and demanded that shops should be allocated only to the existing vendors. The protestors dispersed after senior police officers promised to take up the matter with the civic body officials.





"On Thursday, another draw will be conducted to decide the position of the shops. The selected vendors should run their shops only at the allocated spot," the official said.





Of the 900 shops, 540 have been allocated to existing vendors while new vendors would get the remaining 360 shops.





Presently, there are more than 1,900 registered vendors on the beach but the court had ordered to reduce the number and regulate the business.





Earlier, the civic body had clarified that the allocation of shops would be subject to the orders of the courts that are seized with the matter.





The Corporation had received 1,351 applications from existing vendors and 14,827 from those who wish to open the shops at the beach. It received 16,178 applications, of which 1,856 were rejected after scrutiny