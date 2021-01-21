Tenkasi man severely injured getting stabbed in eye by friend

Chennai :

The victim Ashoka Chakravarthi and accused Periyapandian (29) hail from same village in Tenkasi and had been working as tea masters. The duo often quarrelled under the influence of alcohol and were not on talking terms for the last one month.





On Tuesday evening, the duo patched up and went to consume liquor at Marina beach. However, around 9 pm, a fight broke out between them after the victim reportedly made lewd remarks about Peiryapandian’s family under the influence of alcohol.





Infuriated Periyapandian smashed a liquor bottle on Ashoka Chakravarthi and when the latter collapsed, repeatedly stabbed the victim’s eyes with a sharp object.





Later, Periyapandian turned up at the police control room and surrendered. Soon a patrol vehicle reached the spot and Ashoka Chakravarthi was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital from where he was transferred to RGGGH. Marina police arrested Periapandian on attempted murder charges and remanded him in judicial custody. The victim continues to be critical and has lost 75 per cent of eyesight, said police.