Woman dies, hubby critical after taking poison

Chennai :

The deceased Durga of Thandalam was married to one Boopathi Doss for about two years. Police said the couple often fought over differences and a quarrel erupted on Tuesday too as Boopathy, a car driver, came home drunk from work.





After Boopathi threatened to consume poison and drank a liquid from a bottle, Durga too grabbed the bottle and consumed it. While they both collapsed, Boopathi’s mother Muthammal raised an alarm and the couple was rushed to a nearby private hospital.





However, Durga was declared brought dead and Boopathi under treatment in critical condition. Kundrathur police have registered a case and further investigation is on