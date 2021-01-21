Woman found stealing locked up by landlord

Chennai :

The residents, Chakravarthy and his wife were out for work and children playing on the street when the accused, R Kokila of Red Hills entered the house. The landlord who spotted her stealing from a cupboard locked the door from outside and alerted Ambattur police who secured her. She was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.





Ambattur police also arrested a man and woman for trying to steal cash from a two-wheeler mechanic shop on the pretext of getting bike repaired on Tuesday night.





Y Henathasin (20) and her boyfriend M Saran (25) were remanded in judicial custody, based on a complaint by shop owner T Kanagaraj of Ayapakkam. Meanwhile, Choolaimedu police arrested Abdul Kalam of Thoraipakkam, 21, for decamping with 15 sovereigns, laptop and Rs 30,000 from a house and recovered the valuables.