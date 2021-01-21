Vanishing forms of TN culture get a fillip through this range of merchandise

Chennai :

The hardcore saree lovers and textile enthusiasts might know about it. To bring various vanishing Tamil Nadu cultural forms to the forefront, Prathiusha Saravanan has started a venture called Saayal.





She makes a range of merchandise that promotes this cultural forms. “The word sungudi means round — it represents the circular dots that are printed on the fabric as a prominent and special motif.





A sungudi saree will have around 5,000 hand-knotted rings and the weavers take a lot of time to knot them. The weavers and the fabric should get more recognition but the fabrics are now facing tough competition from other textile fabrics. Also, not many youngsters are aware of this traditional fabric. These dots are used as a concept throughout our illustrations. I started the venture to popularise our traditional forms — be it art, literature, motifs, or designs. If today’s generation isn’t aware of it, then it will soon fade into oblivion. What I have realised is that if we can convey the importance of such things through products, people will understand it better,” says Prathiusha.





Saayal’s merchandises include calendars, notebooks, bookmark, keychain holders, cards, etc.





“Through a venture called Uru, my friend Tharun Sekar is redesigning forgotten Indian musical instruments. I have collaborated with him to bring out various products. We wanted to throw light on certain instruments, to bring back a basic understanding and to showcase where and how these instruments were played,” she adds