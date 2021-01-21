Ears of Earth project documents rural folklores, songs related to water

Chennai :

Over the years, our relationship with water has changed; it has become a commodity now.





To document folksongs related to water (which have been undocumented), musician-architect Mirra Kannan started a project called Ears of Earth.





“It is an open-source collaborative platform where people can share music from around the world that illuminate the delicate relationships among nature. Making a person listen to music, melodies or verses is a form of surrender. This surrender resonates across languages and cultures. These kinds of songs come from the heart. Anyone can share the songs stemming from admiration of nature. By documenting rural folklores related to water, we are throwing light on our relationship with water. Also, we will get to know the community behind the origin of the songs,” explains Mirra.