Hemnath suspected VJ Chitra's character, amounts to abetment of suicide: Police

Chennai :

The husband of VJ Chitra who is currently lodged in Puzhal prison had moved his bail petition before the Madras high court. The petition came up for hearing, today. Following which, VJ Chitra's mother had filed a counter-petition objecting to granting bail to the accused Hemnath. Hemnath (31) was arrested a few days after VJ Chithra's death under abetment charges.





Meanwhile, the Nazrethpet police also have filed a counter statement object to granting bail to Hemnath.In their statement, the police officials have alleged that VJ Chitra was forced to end her life by suicide as her husband and the accused Hemnath had suspected her fidelity.





Upon hearing the petitions filed, the court ordered the Chennai Central Crime Branch police to file a report and adjourned the case to 2nd February.





Chitra's suicide case caused a stir as suspicion arose that she may have been murdered. Chitra was said to have died by suicide as she could not bear the torture inflicted on her, by her husband Hemnath.





It is to be noted that VJ Chitra's mother had approached the CM's private cell demanding a CBCID probe on her daughter's untimely death. Following this, the investigation into the Chitra suicide case was transferred from the Nazarathpet police station to the Central Crime Branch as ordered by the Chennai Police Commissioner Maheshkumar Agarwal.





VJ Chitra who rose to fame after starring in many TV Soap operas including Pandian Stores. She was found dead in a hotel room during the early hours of December 9.