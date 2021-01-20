IT sleuths come calling on Jesus Calls premises across State for tax evasion

Chennai :

Apart from the Jesus Calls premises, Karunya Christian school and Karunya University in Coimbatore, run by the same group is also under taxmen’s scanner.





Apart from tax evasion, the Income Tax department believes that Jesus Calls had not disclosed all foreign funds it received and also had been hiding investments.





“Our teams are searching the premises now. We expect to know about seizure and tax evasion once the searches are over,” an IT official said.





“The searches are still on. Most of the reading teams have not returned to office till late evening,” disclosed an officer adding that the raids are being coordinated by Coimbatore office of the Income Tax department, as the focus initially was on Karunya University.





He also indicated that the searches may continue on Thursday as well.





The IT sleuths expect to do a lot of scrutiny work of documents seized during the search as the investigators will be focussing more on fund received from abroad by Jesus Calls in the last few years.





“The funds they received from abroad, where they are invested, and possible tax evasion will be scrutinised. By Thursday evening a clear picture may emerge,” an IT official noted.