Dr V Shanta: Condolences Pour In For Irreparable Loss

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and grief about her death, while Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam recalled her contributions to the field of oncology during the more than 65 years of service.





Terming Dr Shanta as an inspiring role model for the entire women community in the world, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that her demise was an irreparable loss to the people of Tamil Nadu, particularly the poor cancer patients.





Opposition Leader and DMK president MK Stalin, TNCC president K S Alagiri, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan, BJP State president L Murugan, Naam Thamizhar Katchi convenor Seeman and others, too, paid tributes.





Recalling Dr Shanta’s long stint during which she built the Cancer Institute into the institution that it is now, Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals said she worked steadfastly and with a single-minded focus to provide the best evidence-based care and treatment even to those who may not be able to afford it, helping lakhs of cancer patients from across the country.





“I have the greatest personal admiration for her contribution in providing cancer services for all sections of society. Her noble character and enduring selflessness were my guiding light and inspiration when I embarked on my journey to start Apollo Hospitals,” he said.









Dr Shanta’s funeral procession on Tuesday





Expressing grief, K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser to the union government said she would be missed by the cancer care and research community all over the world and the many tens of thousands of lives she has impacted.





“A month ago, she wrote to a science agency on a matter related to the cancer institute and was pleased that it was resolved. Her attention to detail, and caring were legendary. The great institution she has built will live and grow,” he said.













Health secretary J Radhakrishnan (left) and Minister C Vijaya Baskar paying last respects





Joint Commissioner writes poem in tribute

Greater Chennai Police Joint Commissioner (North) V Balakrishnan paid homage to Dr V Shanta by penning a poem about her selfless service that spanned across decades.





The official shared the note on Twitter on Tuesday, hours after the nonagenarian’s death. He had said in the poem that Shanta was a deterrent to cancer disease.





“Without her, there would not have been so many cancer survivors around. Not just for people in the State, she gave hope to people from across the country and her institute was like a lighthouse for cancer patients,” read the note.





While she did not take rest during her life, she would remain a guiding light to her disciples to continue her service, he said in the note.





When contacted, the officer said he had not met Shanta personally, but he was aware of her service when he was the Deputy Commissioner of Adyar police district, under which comes her institute.





“People would call from different states seeking help to get admission in the institute. My aunt got cured of cancer at her hospital. I have heard patients wanting to meet her during the treatment and she always obliged,” said the joint commissioner.





He said that doctors are into selfless service like the police. Shanta, in particular, dedicated her life to treating cancer patients.

















Crowd bidding adieu to the oncologist





