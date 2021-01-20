Spate of accidents claims 5, overspeeding BMW kills cops

Chennai :

The accident happened around 4.15 am when the deceased, B Ravindran (32) of Paramakudi and V Karthik (34) from Tirupur, were on their way from Avadi to report for bandobust duty at Koyambedu bus terminus bandobust from Avadi.





When they were near a private school on the Ambattur Estate Road, a speeding car rammed the bike, throwing the policemen off the vehicle. While Ravindran, who rode the bike died on the spot, Karthik suffered severe injuries in his head.





Passersby rushed Karthik to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment around 11 am. On information, the Tirumangalam traffic investigation police registered a case and arrested C Amrath of Ambattur, who drove the car.





On investigation, it was found that the car belongs to his friend, Varun Baskar.





The accident happened when the duo, along with another friend, came to drop Amrath in Ambattur. However, police said that none of them was drunk at the time of the incident. Amrath was booked for overspeeding and the car was seized. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.





Woman techie knocked down by tanker lorry

In a similar incident reported in Madhavaram, a woman software engineer was knocked down by a tanker lorry when she was returning home from work on her two-wheeler on Monday night. The victim, Hemavarshini, was an employee at IT company in Adyar, said police. On Madhavaram High Road, a truck rammed her bike from the side and ran over her legs after she fell on the road. Hemavarshini died on the spot.





On information, the Madhavaram traffic investigation police registered a case and sent her body to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. The lorry driver, Suresh, who had fled the spot, was secured on Tuesday morning.





Meanwhile, a couple was killed in an accident on the GST Road near Chengalpattu after their two-wheeler was rammed by an unidentified vehicle on Tuesday.





The deceased, M Srinivasan (35) of Maraimalai Nagar, was a mason and his wife, Aadi Lakshmi (32), was a contract labourer at a private firm. On Monday evening, Srinivasan and Aadi Lakshmi had gone to their relative’s house in Maduranthagam and stayed there. On Tuesday morning, when they were on the way to home on a two-wheeler, an unidentified vehicle rammed from behind and fled the spot. In the impact, the couple suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Onlookers informed the Padalam police and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu government hospital. A case was registered and are trying to trace the vehicle.