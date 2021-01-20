Probe on as ex-DRDA engineer’s assets rise by 95 times in 4 years

Chennai :

The vigilance team has registered a case against the official, K Prabahar, and his wife Shakila, who is working as an assistant professor in a university, under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.





Officials said Prabahar enriched himself illicitly in his name and in the name of his wife during the period of his office in various places. Most of the acquisitive activities of the accused official falls between 2012 and 2016. In 2012, his assets stood at just over Rs 1.09 lakh.





But after four years, he was found in possession of assets worth Rs 1.04 crore. After considering income, savings and expenses, the investigators found that Prabahar had amassed wealth worth Rs 92 lakh illegally, which has been deemed as his disproportionate asset. His disproportionate asset is found to be 139 per cent in excess of his income came through known sources, officials said.