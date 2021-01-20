Woman cop among 3 booked for extorting man

Chennai :

Thousand Lights all-women police inspector Gnanaselvam, and Umarani and KM Vishnupriya were booked by the Thousand Lights police after the complainant, TVS Raja Simman Naidu of Tirupur, obtained a direction from a magistrate court.





The case dates back to 2018 when he had registered in a matrimonial site looking for a divorcee and was introduced to Vishnupriya from Hyderabad. But he later came to know that she had not divorced but was living with her husband and two children.





He then snapped contacts with her.





In 2019, he met Umarani from Chennai for a travel business and bought two cars for the business. However, he fell out with her for not sharing profits. But Umarani kept the cars and also stole his phone.





According to Naidu, Vishnupriya got in touch with Umarani and together they hatched a plan to extort him.





Based on their complaint, Gnanaselvam secured him from Srirangam in January 2020. The official took Rs 5 lakh from him to close the complaint, and then demanded more money for the two women. He was remanded in custody in the case.





Naidu alleged that valuables worth Rs 8 lakh seized from him during arrest were not returned when he was released on bail. Instead, he was asked to book flight tickets for the inspector’s family from Chennai to Thiruvananthapuram. As the city police did not take any action against the inspector, he moved the court and received direction to register a case against them.