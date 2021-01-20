Reinstate sacked conservancy staff, DMK president writes to GCC commissioner

Chennai :

Expressing dismay at the sudden sacking of the 12,000 staff who were working in the city corporation under NULM project for up to 12 years, Stalin said that it was not a fair administrative practice to sack them when a case praying for the regularisation of their jobs was pending before the Madras High Court.





Drawing the civic chief’s attention to the contribution of the conservancy workers during the testing times of COVID-19, Cyclones Nivar and Vardha and the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Stalin, in his letter, which has handed over to Corporation Commissioner Prakash by his party MLAs Ma Subramanian and P Sekar Babu, said that about 90 per cent of the sacked employees belong to Scheduled Caste and they should be reinstated considering the sincere work they had performed and their livelihood.





Stalin also urged the corporation commissioner to regularise their appointment without waiting for the High Court verdict.





Congratulates Team India

Stalin also joined the rest in lauding Indian cricket team for the “historic win” in the series clincher at Gabba in Australia on Tuesday. Taking time to congratulate Team India amid his hectic election campaign tour, Stalin said the final match exemplified the importance of team work with every player contributing to this historic win. “Congratulations to Team India for their fantastic Test Series victory in Australia. Delighted to see the brilliant performance of our young players,” Stalin tweeted.





Congress MP from Virudhunagar Manickam Tagore, who went gaga over the Gabba victory on social media, made good use of the sporting spectacle to send a loaded political message. Sharing a report of the victory, he tweeted, “Without senior leadership the Young team can win lessons to be learnt,” apparently, taking a dig at party seniors who engineered a silent rebellion against Rahul Gandhi led Congress recently.