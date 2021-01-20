Mural at Indira Nagar MRTS to break stigma around HIV, AIDS

Chennai :

The lengthy wall of the MRTS has become a huge canvas for the panoramic mural ‘We Are’.





A-kill, the street artist behind this art project, speaks to DT Next about the work that is in progress.





“This art project aims to empower the HIV-affected community. It is a celebration of diverse identities and an attempt to dispel the stigma around AIDS and its patients. The mural depicts the portraits of five individuals, of which three are patients of HIV, but which cannot be determined by just visual appearances. We got permission from the three individuals and other images are photo manipulated. By doing this, we could convey the idea of shared humanity — of how people suffering or having recovered from AIDS deserve equal rights and a place in society. The mural is done by mixing portraits of AIDS patients with those who don’t, showing how we are all human and the same.





We also wanted to reinforce the idea that there is no outward manifestation of the disease and that whether or not we live with it, we are all in this journey together,” expresses A-kill.





The artist finalised the concept along with Guilia, one of the founders of St+art Foundation. “The portraits are done in black and white (which is A-kill’s specialty) and the background is done by Delhi-based artist Khatra. Artists Raghupathy and Jaya also help me with the work. The length of the railway platform is 280 meters and a red ribbon, the internationally recognised symbol of AIDS awareness, will be running through the station facade.





Because of the incessant rains, we couldn’t finish it earlier and now we are hoping to complete the 65 feet tall project by monthend,” he shares.