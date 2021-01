Did Not Discuss Politics With Prime Minister Narendra Modi: CM Palaniswami

Chennai :

Following the 30 minutes meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Tuesday, said that they did not discuss politics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the meeting.





"I came here to talk about the development of Tamil Nadu. There is still time left for election and to discuss seat sharing," said Palaniswami, while addressing the media, at Tamil Nadu house, in Delhi.





The Chief Minister had gone to Delhi on Monday and held a meeting with Shah for close to 90 minutes. There were speculations that Tamil Nadu politics was discussed in the meeting.









Palaniswami, however, put an end to the rumours and added that politics was not on the agenda of the visit.





"I came to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate various completed projects such as Chennai Metro Rail Project between Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar and to lay the foundation stone for new projects," the Chief Minister said.





When asked whether VK Sasikala will be taken back in AIADMK after her release, he said that Sasikala is not a member of AIADMK and would not inducted back into the party.





Meanwhile, sources in Secretariat said that Chief Minister had called for a meeting of all Ministers at Secretariat on January 22, at 10 am, to discuss about interim budget.