Corporation to finalise shops on Marina

Chennai :

According to a Corporation statement, the draw of lots would take place at Amma Arangam in Shenoy Nagar on Wednesday. “As many as 540 shops will be allocated to existing vendors and 360 to new vendors.





In total, 900 shops will be allotted. On Wednesday, 900 vendors will be selected by draw of lots,” the statement said.





On Thursday, the civic body would hold a draw of lots for the selected 900 to allocate smart carts. The Madras High Court had ordered the civic body to remove the existing shops from the beach and allow only 900 shops. Also, an order was issued to allocate 40 per cent of the shops to new vendors.





Meanwhile, the civic body clarified that the allocation of shops would be subject to the orders of the Supreme Court on a special leave petition and that of the Madras High Court.





It may be noted that 1,351 applications were received from the vendors who are currently running shops.





Also, 14,827 applications were received from people who intended to open sops. In total, 16,178 applications were received.





After scrutiny, the civic body rejected 1,856 applications and the details of the applications accepted have been made public.