Docs, patients lose phones to thieves in RGGGH

Chennai :

A special team has been formed to nab the thieves after several complaints in the last few months.





Dr Rajesh of Gastroenterology department had left for Out-Patient rounds on October 27 and when he returned, he found his phone kept on the table missing.





Similarly, one Dr Aravind has lodged a complaint of a phone commonly used by the doctors at the OP section getting stolen at Ward 27.





Also, M Balachandran, an electrician at the hospital, lost his phone to thieves, who did not spare the patients and the visitors too.





D Deepa of Vandavasi, who was a bystander to her ailing husband, and V Anitha of Vadapalani who had visited her mother at the hospital went to the restroom and found her smartphone and wallet missing on return are among the complainants.





Police suspect the same gang might be behind all the incidents and have launched a hunt for them with the help of CCTV footage.