Fake NEET scorecard: Absconding teen girl secured from hotel room in city

Chennai :

While her father Dr Balachandran, a dentist from Ramanathapuram district, had already been arrested in the case, Deeksha was secured from a hotel room in the city where she had been staying with her family members.





Since she reportedly admitted to having forged the scorecard, the teen girl was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Monday.





Dr G Selvarajan, Additional Director of Medical Education and Secretary of Selection Committee, had lodged a complaint that Deeksha scored only 27 marks in NEETUG 2020 and did not make it to the rank list to be eligible to appear for the counselling for the MBBS seat.





However, she applied for the counselling with the forged scorecard as if she scored 610 marks.





While her application was rejected since her name did not figure in the rank list, she along with her father reached the counselling venue on November 30 and argued with the officials that she was not invited to participate in the counselling.





To support her claim, they also produced a rank list in which Deeksha’s photo and roll number were present. While the officials asked them to check with the senior officials, an internal probe revealed that the rank list produced by Deeksha is also forged as she had replaced the photo and roll number of another candidate called N Hrithika, who had actually scored 610 marks.





While the same was reported to Deeksha’s father, the latter allegedly refused to believe it and threatened to sue the Directorate of Medical Education