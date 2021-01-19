Tyre manufacturing unit gutted at Gummidipoondi Sipcot, none hurt

Chennai :

Around 8.45 am, the fire was spotted at the godown adjacent to the manufacturing unit and within minutes the entire unit was engulfed in flames. Soon, a cloud of thick smoke covered the Sipcot area leaving residents nearby panicky.





On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Gummidipoondi, Sipcot, Thervoy and Ponneri rushed to the spot with six fire tenders and six water tankers and brought the fire under control after four hours. No loss of life was reported since about 100 workers at the unit were safely evacuated. As a precautionary measure, the entire unit was barricaded to prevent the entry of passersby. The unit is surrounded by several chemical factories and further spread of fire could have resulted in a major disaster.





Sipcot police have registered a case and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the fire.





The unit, functioning for the last three years, manufactures tyres for two-wheelers, light motor and heavy vehicles, and employs 200 workers.