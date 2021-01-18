Chengalpattu: Three youngsters drown to death while bathing in a stone quarry

Chennai :

According to police Thamim Ansari (25), his cousin Sameetha (17),her friend Angel (17) along with their relatives Dilshad (38), and Yaasini (13)native of Vannarapettai visited a private stone quarry in Kandalur near pulipakkam, Chengalpattu.





The stone quarry which has functioning for the past 15 years is temporarily on halt. It houses a lake of around 1500 feet deep. Due to the heavy rains recently, the lake was brimming with water. Ansari who have been a Regular Visitor to the quarry, brought his cousins and friends along on the fateful day.





While the trio Thamim Ansari, Sameetha and Angel took bath in the quarry water, the rest stayed on shore. Meanwhile, all the three moved to deeper parts of the pond without realising the depth of the water and stumbled into the water. On seeing their friends drowning, Diljat and Yasini screamed for help. Locals and Shepherds in the surroundings rushed to the rescue while Chengalpattu police were also called for help. Unfortunately they could only recover the bodies of the deceased this evening, which were later sent to the Chengalpattu government hospital for autopsy. The locals claimed that many such accidental drowning incidents have been reported earlier and they requested the civic authorities to ban this area for public access, especially for bathing