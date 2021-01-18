Vaccine hesitancy lingers around workers in State

Chennai :

Senior doctors said that more healthcare workers are expected to get vaccinated in the coming days and they would look out for adverse effects from those who received it.





“Many of us are scared because of the lack of information and awareness. After observing other doctors getting vaccinated, I got my shot of Covishield on the second day of the vaccination drive. Even now, a lot of healthcare workers are reluctant,” said Dr Arvind Santhosh, a postgraduate student from RGGGH. Lack of transparency in the clinical trials of the vaccines and speedy introduction of vaccine are seen as key concerns among the group.





“The controversy over Covaxin being introduced without the completion of clinical trials points out at the lack of transparency. With more frontline workers coming forward, we are expecting that vaccination drive will pick up its pace soon,” said Dr G R Ravindranath, secretary of Doctor’s Association for Social Equality.