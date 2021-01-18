Cycle sharing scheme to offer e-bikes from Jan 19

Chennai :

Currently, the city has 50 dockless cycle stations in the city and 500 ordinary bicycles. With the electric and next-generation bicycles coming in, additional 100 dockless cycle stations would be set up in the city. The plan is to deploy 500 electric bicycles and 500 next-generation bicycles.





According to a Chennai Corporation source, fares for the electric bicycles have been fixed. For the first 10 minutes, users have to pay Rs 10 and for every additional 10 minutes, Re 1 would be charged.





So far, the civic body has been charging Rs 5.50 for the first 60 minutes for ordinary bicycles and Rs. 9.90 for the next 30 minutes. The same fares would be collected for next-generation bicycles, which will be launched soon.





People could use electric bicycles both manually as well as using battery power. The battery in the bicycles will be charged and the cycles would run at a maximum speed of 20 kilometres per hour.“ People can park any kind of bicycle at any dockless bicycle station,” an official said.