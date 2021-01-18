Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

Credit card firms unlikely to give pandemic concession





I was not able to make my monthly credit card payments for the last six months after losing my job due to pandemic-induced lockdown. I am getting legal notices from the bank as well as non-stop calls. Is there some way I can get into an agreement with them for a grace period so that I can pay back when I get into a new job? Will this non-payment affect my ability to get loans in future?





— Krishna Kumar via email





The credit card companies are ruthless in collecting their amounts. For some time they were engaging recovery agents also. There is no chance of them allowing any concession for the pandemic period. Even otherwise, your request to allow you to pay back after securing new employment will not be accepted by them.





There's no parity in matters of rent





I just found out that my landlord is charging my neighbour Rs 15,000 less rent on a 3BHK apartment which is exactly like mine. Can I use this as grounds to get my rent reduced?





— Muruganandan, Kilpauk





In matters of rent, there is no parity. Each tenant is governed by his own terms and conditions agreed to by the landlord.





One can file a suit to recover loaned amount





I loaned my friend Rs 1 lakh as she promised she would repay in three months. It’s been almost a year now. I only have WhatsApp messages as proof. The messages include her asking for a loan, me agreeing and her thanking me. Will this be enough for me to pursue it legally?





— Ashwini via email





You can send a notice incorporating all these facts to your friend failing which you will have to file a suit for recovery of the amount. There is also a time limit prescribed in law for doing so and if you don’t take legal steps, then there is no other method of recovering the amount advanced by you.





DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are of Justice K Chandru, who is providing guidance and direction based on his rich experience and knowledge of the law. This is not a substitute for legal recourse which must be taken as a follow-up if so recommended in these columns