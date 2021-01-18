346 Corporation school toilets to get an uplift

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, a study was conducted recently across the schools maintained by the civic body to identify the condition of wash facilities and toilets. “As per the study, as many as 346 toilets are in a bad condition and required maintenance. Also, 3,171 toilets are in a good condition. The project is part of COVID-19 management and prevention,” the official said.





As per the civic body data, there are 3,511 toilets in 281 Chennai Corporation schools. The official added that the identified toilets would be renovated with the City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) fund. “All the 346 toilets will be renovated with modern facilities, similar to those in schools shortlisted under CITIIS project,” the official said.





It may be noted that the civic body had won more than Rs 90 crore in the CITIIS challenge conducted across the country and this would be utilised to upgrade Corporation schools. The French Development Bank (AFD) provided the fund under the Smart City Mission. In the first phase, the civic body will upgrade the Nesapakkam and Cemetery Road schools in Shenoy Nagar for renovation.





Tenders have been floated for the two schools. As many as 46 schools on 28 campuses would be renovated under the project.





Meanwhile, the civic body has already identified 78 municipal schools and 22 government schools in the extended zones such as Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur, where the toilet and wash facilities required an uplift.





The Asian Development Bank has sanctioned Rs 15 crore under the integrated stormwater drain project in Kosasthalaiyar Basin.