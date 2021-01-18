14 stolen phones seized from suspect

The Secretariat Colony police arrested a 24-year-old man and seized 14 stolen phones and two bikes from him.
Chennai: The accused, T Kalaimani of MKB Nagar, was secured during a vehicle check and a search led to the seizure of six mobile phones. During preliminary interrogation, he admitted that they were stolen phones after which he was taken to the police station. Investigation revealed that he stole phones, bikes and cycles from Ayanavaram, Anna Nagar, Avadi and Ambattur. In total, 14 stolen phones, two bikes and a bicycle were seized before he was remanded in judicial custody. Similarly, the Kannagi Nagar police arrested a 39-year-old man for stealing mobile phones from drunk men at Tasmac shops. The accused, Murugan alias ‘Kozhithalai’ Murugan of Perumbakkam, has several theft cases pending against him.
