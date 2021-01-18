Rs 82-L project to spruce up Ramapuram Lake

Chennai :

According to a Corporation official, the lake in Valasaravakkam zone would also get a compound wall to prevent encroachments apart from the park and play area.





“Tenders have been floated for the work and the bids will be finalised before the end of this month,” the official said. It may be noted that the civic body had removed encroachments from the lake spread over four acres and desilted it in 2019. Bunds were strengthened and a walkway was laid around the lake.





Originally, the lake was spread over 27 acres but shrunk due to development around it.





Meanwhile, the restoration of 20 waterbodies is in the final stages as the civic body had almost completed the desilting. The Corporation had already restored 180 waterbodies out of 210 selected for the restoration project. “Work on the remaining 10 water bodies will begin after identifying funding sources,” the official added.





The civic body uses the capital fund, the grant from the State government and its own corporate social responsibility fund to restore lakes.