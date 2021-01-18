This NE monsoon could be longest in recent times

Chennai :

The Indian Meteorological Department said in a social media post that the northeast monsoon is likely to retreat within a couple of days according to early estimates. “Conditions are becoming favourable for cessation of northeast monsoon rains over Tamil Nadu, around January 19,” the department said.





Weather bloggers said this would that set a new record. “In recent years, the 1985 monsoon withdrew on January 17, 1986. The 1994 monsoon withdrew on January 19, 1995 from north coastal Tamil Nadu (Chennai to Delta). There is a very high chance that the record might break this year,” said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.





Meanwhile, dry weather is expected across the State over the next 72 hours, said Met officials.





“Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over the South Arabian Sea extending up to Comarin, dry weather is expected over Tamil Nadu up till January 20. On January 21, light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu, and dry weather is likely over north Tamil Nadu,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.