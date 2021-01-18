Fall in supply hikes veggie price by up to 20 per cent

Chennai :

“During Pongal holidays, business is usually low. But now things are picking up again. Supply goes down significantly during these days owing to the Pongal holidays. Therefore, we have seen a 15 per cent to 20 per cent increase in vegetable prices,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





Beans, broad beans, brinjal and carrots have seen a 20 per cent increase in prices. Beans are currently selling for Rs 25 per kg, broad beans at Rs 25-Rs 30 per kg, brinjal at Rs 45-Rs 50 per kg, and carrots at Rs 30 per kg. These prices will continue for the next two days, he stated.





Meanwhile, onions, potatoes and tomatoes have only seen a 10 per cent increase. Onions are now being sold for Rs 30-Rs 35 per kg, potatoes at Rs 25 per kg, and tomatoes at Rs 20-Rs 25 per kg.





“Less than a hundred supply trucks came to the market over the last few days. But this increase in prices won’t be for very long; it will soon stabilise. The next big dip in prices will be in February when prices of many vegetables will go below Rs 20 per kg,” he added.