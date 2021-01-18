Fall in supply hikes veggie price by up to 20 per cent

Vegetable prices at the Koyambedu wholesale market complex recorded a 15 per cent to 20 per cent increase due to the fall in supply from Pongal holidays, said vendors, who added that prices would soon stabilise and return to normal soon.
Chennai:
“During Pongal holidays, business is usually low. But now things are picking up again. Supply goes down significantly during these days owing to the Pongal holidays. Therefore, we have seen a 15 per cent to 20 per cent increase in vegetable prices,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.
Beans, broad beans, brinjal and carrots have seen a 20 per cent increase in prices. Beans are currently selling for Rs 25 per kg, broad beans at Rs 25-Rs 30 per kg, brinjal at Rs 45-Rs 50 per kg, and carrots at Rs 30 per kg. These prices will continue for the next two days, he stated.
Meanwhile, onions, potatoes and tomatoes have only seen a 10 per cent increase. Onions are now being sold for Rs 30-Rs 35 per kg, potatoes at Rs 25 per kg, and tomatoes at Rs 20-Rs 25 per kg.
“Less than a hundred supply trucks came to the market over the last few days. But this increase in prices won’t be for very long; it will soon stabilise. The next big dip in prices will be in February when prices of many vegetables will go below Rs 20 per kg,” he added.
