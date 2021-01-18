Elderly woman hit by bike on Anna Salai, dies

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress





The deceased was identified as Vijaya (62) and police are trying to establish her details.





The incident happened around 9 pm in front of Teynampet police station when Vijaya tried to cross the road from the station. A two-wheeler which came from Gemini Flyover crammed the woman. She was rushed to Govt Royapettah Hospital but was declared brought dead.





On information, Pondy Bazaar police registered a case and arrested the two-wheeler rider Roshan. Police said he was not drunk, but overspending caused the accident.