Elderly woman hit by bike on Anna Salai, dies

Published: Jan 18,202103:32 AM

A 62-year-old woman was fatally knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler on Anna Salai on Saturday night.

Representative Image
Chennai:
Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress

The deceased was identified as Vijaya (62) and police are trying to establish her details. 

The incident happened around 9 pm in front of Teynampet police station when Vijaya tried to cross the road from the station. A two-wheeler which came from Gemini Flyover crammed the woman. She was rushed to Govt Royapettah Hospital but was declared brought dead. 

On information, Pondy Bazaar police registered a case and arrested the two-wheeler rider Roshan. Police said he was not drunk, but overspending caused the accident.

