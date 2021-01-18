Back to duty after COVID cure, official ends life citing workload

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress





The deceased Saravanakumar of Zamin Pallavaram was an assistant director posted at Kancheepuram. Police said Saravanakumar sent his family members to his hometown in Thoothukudi for Pongal and told them he will not be able to join them as he has got additional work.





However, Saravanakumar did not make any call to his wife on Pongal day. But since he did not respond to calls the next day too, she grew suspicious and alerted a relative living in the city. The kin reached the house only to find Saravanakumar hanging from the ceiling.





Pallavaram police rushed his body to Chromepet GH for postmortem.





Police retrieved a suicide note in which Saravanakumar reportedly mentioned he found it difficult to cope with the additional work burden after he recovered from Covid. Pallavaram police have registered a case and further investigation is on.





Sources said Saravanakumar joined the department in 2015 and was promoted as an assistant director in 2018 and posted in Kancheepuram.





He is said to have contracted COVID earlier last year and returned to duty on January 4. However, Saravanakumar was reportedly assigned to manage the Sirukaveripakkam area too, which made it too much to handle for him.