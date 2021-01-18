‘Possessed’ man attacks kin with knife, shoves cop, nabbed

Chennai :

The accused Subramani of Ullagaram is a Commerce graduate and a private firm employee, said police. On Saturday night, he allegedly told his family members that he has been possessed and that the world is coming to an end before locking him up in a room.





While his family members and neighbours banged on the door, Subramani who opened the door with a knife attacked his aunt Anjali (55) and a neighbour woman before running on the road. Palavanthangal sub-inspector Selvaraj who tried to overpower him also suffered injuries as he shoved him to the ground.





Later, he was secured by passersby and handed over to Madiapakkam police. Police have registered a case and remanded him.