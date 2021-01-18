Trio sells 'cruelty free' milk produced by grass-fed cows

Chennai :

But the trio couldn’t find milk that was healthy and humanely produced. They went ahead and bought a few Indian cows to get A2 desi milk for the family. Soon, their friends came to know about this and started asking for milk from their cows. “We thought why not make it commercial and launched a venture called Healthy Barn that supplies raw A2 cow milk. We are a small farm located in Avadi that follow sustainable dairy practices. We have 30 Indian cows that are not injected with artificial hormones and are grass-fed,” says Tejus Gupta.





The dairy farmer observes that today’s generation is so much used to regular milk and have completely forgotten about A2 milk. “Over the past few decades, cow’s milk has been maligned for everything from fat and sugar levels to synthetic-hormone and antibiotic content. It has also faced fierce competition from alternatives like almond and soy milk. There are a lot of benefits in raw, unpasteruised milk from a grass-fed animal. There are two types of milk A1 and A2. As consumers of milk, we need to understand its composition and nutritional value. The presence of A1 protein in milk has come about as a result of years of genetic modifications in hybrid cows. The A2 beta-casein protein is where all the nutrition lies as it’s proven to reduce inflammation and other related symptoms caused by the A1 protein,” he explains.





The team practices sustainable farming methods and makes sure that the cows are only grass-fed. “Cows only eat grass and natural unprocessed grains, but due to commercial urgency people have started to feed them unnaturally processed urea and molasses laden feed. This affects the cow’s overall health and reduces the quality of the milk it produces. That’s the reason why we only feed grass and natural grains to cows. This will have a favourable impact on the milk’s properties. Ours is a subscription-based plan and we supply fresh milk in glass bottles,” quips Tejus.