Now, a direct train from Chennai to Statue of Unity

Chennai :

At a function held via video-conferencing from Delhi, Mr Modi inaugurated the Chennai-Kevadiya Superfast Weekly Special Train from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, in the virtual presence of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, State Ministers, elected members and Southern Railway officials at the Central Station.





With the composition of One- AC 2 Tier, Four- AC 3 Tier coaches, 7-Sleeper Class Coaches, Four-General Second Class Coaches, One- Luggage cum Brake Van and One-Generator cum Power Car, the train will leave Chennai Central at 11:12 hrs today and reach Kevadiya at 14:52 hrs on Monday.





It would have stoppages at Renigunta, Cudappah, Guntakal, Raichur, Solapur, Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat and Vadodara. In the return direction, the train will leave Kevadiya at 09:15 hrs on Wednesdays from January 20 and reach Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station at 1600 hrs on Thursdays until further advice.





In the return direction, it would have additional stoppage at Perambur. In the return direction, the regular run of Chennai Central–Kevadiya Superfast Weekly Special Train will leave here at 22:30 hrs on Sundays with effect from January 24 and reach Kevadiya at 03:00 hrs on Tuesdays until further advice. These trains will have a revised composition of one additional AC 3-Tier instead of one Sleeper Class Coach on and from March three from Kevadiya.