Five-member gang kidnaps, attacks Vyasarpadi youth to avenge friend’s murder

Chennai :

The victim, Suryaprakash (19) of Vyasarpadi, was the second accused in the murder of one Prasanth two years ago. The prime accused had died in an accident a few days ago. Officials said Prasanth’s friends decided to murder Suryaprakash, who had shifted to Tambaram fearing revenge attack.





On Friday night, a five-member gang kidnapped him in an autorickshaw from Tambaram. They stopped near Baranipudhur on Tambaram-Maduravoyal bypass road and took Suryaprakash to a secluded spot where he was brutally attacked. The gang members fled the spot assuming that Suryaprakash died, but he managed to crawl to the main road and sought help from passers-by. He was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. On information, the Mangadu police registered a case and picked up a few suspects for interrogation. Meanwhile, the Pattabiram police arrested five men who attacked a history-sheeter on Pongal night. The victim, Bharath (33), has been admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. Based on his inputs, the police secured Parthiban, Sadasivam, Michael Raj, Panneerselvam and Ilavarasan, who were remanded in judicial custody.