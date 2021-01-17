Duo held for smuggling 20 kg ganja on govt bus

Chennai :

Based on a tip-off, a team led by DSP Ramesh was involved in the vehicle check at the integrated check post in Elavur on Saturday morning when they intercepted a State government bus coming from Nellore.





When the baggage of the passengers was checked, officials found 20 kg of ganja and secured two men who smuggled it from Nellore. The duo, identified as Ochappan (48) of Usilampatti and Ramamoorthy (49) of Uthamapalayam, was handed over to Arambakkam police and were remanded in judicial custody. Meanwhile, the Madipakkam police arrested two men who were supplying ganja, on Friday. On information that ganja was being supplied at Moovarasanpet, the police patrolled the locality on Friday night, and found two men standing on the roadside and peddling ganja. They were identified as Ajith (31) of Madipakkam and Kumaran (25) of Keelkatalai. One kg ganja was seized from them. During inquiry, they said the ganja was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh. Officials said Ajith has a murder case pending against him and Kumaran was earlier arrested for supplying ganja. Both of them became friends after being lodged in the same cell in Puzhal prison. The police also seized the bike which they used for selling ganja. The duo was remanded to judicial custody.