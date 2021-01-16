Victoria Hall to turn into museum-cum expo facility soon

Chennai :

A Corporation official said that the Tourism Department would allocate Rs 40 crore towards the project, which would include restoration and other structural works. “Once Victoria Hall is converted into a city museum, we will allow artists and exhibitors to hold exhibitions there on a rental basis. This will not be a permanent museum. The move will fetch revenue for both the Tourism department as well as the civic body,” the official said. However, the civic body is yet to finalise other developments that need to be initiated at the 132-year-old building as the official said that the project is under initial discussion. When asked why the building was being converted into a museum, the official explained that several art exhibitors in the city had demanded a grand setting for exhibitions and since Victoria Hall was lying unused for several years, the decision on converting the building was taken.