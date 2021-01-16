TN reviews freebies for students to improve quality

Chennai :

Every year, the government distributes more than 10 items for free to students from government and aided schools. These include uniforms, laptop computers, footwear, school bags and bicycles. So far, more than 66 lakh students have benefited from these schemes.





According to a senior official from the School Education Department, a panel comprising high-level authorities has been constituted to review the materials and suggest improvements.





The laptop computers that would be distributed to the students in the coming academic year would be an upgraded version. “The memory of the laptops is higher than the earlier ones so that a large number of e-journals, e-books, video tutorials could be uploaded into it,” he added.





“Similarly, the government will distribute high-quality velcro sandals that have dressy straps with strong heels that would last for more than a year. Improvised ankle boots will also be distributed this year for the students living in hilly areas,” the official said. “This year, the uniform will be of high-quality fabric that would ensure that colours last long,” he said.





Noting that the quality of the schoolbags has also been improved, the official said: “The endurance will be more and would be able to withstand the weight of the books.” The official said that the quality of other freebies such as geometry boxes, colour pencils, crayons would be further improved, and added that the notebooks distributed to the students were made of high-quality paper on a par with those sold in stationary shops.





“The members of the panel are also working out to come out with modern and swanky bicycles for the students,” he said. However, the official hastened to add that this effort to improve the quality did not mean that the ones supplied earlier did not meet the standard.