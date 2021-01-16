Ganesapuram subway to get road overbridge

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, the traffic flow at the existing subway would be studied to analyse the amount of vehicular traffic. “The data obtained after the study will be used to prepare the plan for the overbridge, keeping in mind the traffic increase in the next 20 years. The study will be conducted by appointing a consultant. The new road overbridge will decongest the subway,” the official said.





The official added that the study would be conducted for seven days to calculate average daily traffic and annual average daily traffic. “After the study, the number of lanes required for the overbridge will be finalised”. Presently, the civic body maintains 283 bridges, road overbridges and road underbridges (subways). Of the 283 structures, 12 are road overbridges.





Motorists from Kodungaiyur, MKB Nagar, Perambur, Egmore, Purasawalkkam, Pulianthope use Ganesapuram subway to reach Vysarpadi.





The official said the cost of the project will be ascertained only after the traffic flow study as the civic body could only decide on the size and number of lanes on its basis.





Meanwhile, the civic body has floated tenders to renovate the existing bridge over Captain Cotton Canal in MKB Nagar in Tondiarpet zone. The 50-year-old bridge is damaged and the decision to renovate the bridge was taken a few months ago.