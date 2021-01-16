5 tonnes red sanders seized from abandoned lorry

Chennai :

The Uthiramerur police received an information that a lorry, carrying red sanders logs, was parked for a long time in Nottanaval village. Soon, a team from the station went to the village and found the vehicle. They seized and took the lorry to the police station. There was more than five tonnes of logs in the vehicle, said the police, who believe that the smugglers might have parked the lorry in the village temporarily and the plan could have been to take it to the godown in the late hours. Official sources said they suspected that the smugglers might have smuggled the red sanders from Andhra Pradesh by concealing it under other logs.





The police have detained an ex-councillor in the locality on suspicion, and have informed the Forest Department.