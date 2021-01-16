Loan app fraud: LOC issued for Chinese nat’l

Chennai :

The ‘wanted ‘ man had left for China from Bengaluru on December 26, just four days before the team from Chennai police landed there and arrested four persons. During interrogation, the two Chinese nationals nabbed from Bengaluru have been pointing fingers at Hong as being the key person.





Sources said Hong had left India as per the planned schedule and went to China via Singapore.





Officials here believe they would be able to get a clear picture of the modus operandi if they manage to get hold of Hong, as the ones in custody has little knowledge about the day-to-day operations.