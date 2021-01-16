Teen held for sexual assault of woman, with hubby filming it

Chennai :

Police had earlier arrested Ganesh and also rescued a minor girl from his custody. Karthik is now cited as co-accused in the case and was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.





The 20-year-old woman complainant had ‘married’ Ganesh in December 2020, after befriending him on Facebook. Once she shifted to his place, she came to know of his relationship with at least two other women with the accused even allegedly asking her to be intimate with a minor girl he had brought home. He also allegedly filmed the act.





Ganesh had also brought other men home and forced her to have sex with them, she alleged and added that only after she cried for help the men escaped from the house. Based on the complaint police had also arrested Karthik.





The woman escaped from torturous ‘husband’ and complained to Villivakkam all-women police along with her parents.